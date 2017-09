US Trade Rep Slams China's 'Mercantilist' Onslaught

Law360, Washington (September 18, 2017, 3:44 PM EDT) -- U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said Monday that confronting China’s “mercantilist” policies remains a top priority for the Trump administration, along with focusing on bilateral deals and ensuring that American companies can compete without running up against unfair barriers or undue advantages for their peers.



In a speech at the Center for Strategic & International Studies in Washington, D.C., the nation's chief trade negotiator said he shares President Donald Trump’s skepticism about the importance of free trade but he steered clear of touting protectionist trade policies. Much of Lighthizer's focus, instead, was on ensuring...

