FCC Probes Sinclair, Tribune For More Merger Specifics

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. and Tribune Media Co. must offer specifics on how their combination would affect national and local media markets before the Federal Communications Commission will make a decision on their merger request, the agency has announced.



In a Thursday letter, the media regulatory agency said the companies must weigh in with “written responses and supporting documentation” answering questions ranging from the size of Sinclair’s audience to its stated plans to expand local coverage.



Michelle Carey, head of the FCC’s Media Bureau, told Sinclair...

