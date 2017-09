Stellar Gets $105M Refi From Capital One For NYC Portfolio

Law360, Minneapolis (September 18, 2017, 3:53 PM EDT) -- Stellar Management has scored a $105 million loan from Capital One to refinance a 13-building residential, commercial and retail portfolio in New York City, according to a Monday announcement from the firm.



The properties in the portfolio are located at 1061-1071 St. Nicholas Ave., 11-15 W. 123rd St., 601-609 W. 175th St., 3480-3496 Broadway, 604 W. 162nd St. and 12 E. 32nd St., and the 13 buildings have a combined "thousands of square feet" of space, Stellar said.



The loan is for five years at what...

