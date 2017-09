Ex-NHLer Fights Team, Insurer Bids To Bench Head Injury Suit

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Former NHL “enforcer” Michael Peluso on Friday hit back at motions to dismiss his Minnesota federal suit alleging the New Jersey Devils, St. Louis Blues and insurance companies intentionally hid the dangers he faced from continued head injuries, arguing that his claims fall outside the exclusivity of workers’ compensation frameworks of the states.



Peluso, who says his hockey career left him with permanent brain damage, a chronic seizure disorder and early onset dementia urged the court to deny the separate motions by the teams and insurance companies. He argued that personal and...

