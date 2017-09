Navy Ousts 2 More Commanders In Ship Crash Probe

Law360, Washington (September 18, 2017, 3:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Navy announced Monday that it has relieved from duty two commanders within its 7th Fleet amid an ongoing probe into a series of deadly and damaging crashes involving vessels within the fleet, saying it had lost confidence in their command abilities.



Rear Adm. Charles Williams, the commander of the 7th Fleet’s Task Force 70, and Capt. Jeffrey Bennett, the commander of the fleet’s Destroyer Squadron 15, have both been relieved of duty effective Monday, the Navy announced.



“Both reliefs were due to a loss...

