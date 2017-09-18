'Angry Birds' Maker Rovio's IPO Seeks To Raise $510M

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Rovio Entertainment Corp., maker of the popular mobile game "Angry Birds," launched an initial public offering Monday on the Helsinki Nasdaq that could raise nearly $510 million.



The Finnish entertainment company said it began offering shares Monday as part of an IPO that could sell more than 37 million shares priced between €10.25 and €11.50. The price range, first announced Friday, would raise €426.3 million ($509.8 million) if shares price at the peak.



The IPO includes new shares being issued directly by Rovio that would raise...

