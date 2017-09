Ariz. Tribe Says Feds Must Face Trust Mismanagement Suit

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 3:30 PM EDT) -- The White Mountain Apache Tribe on Friday fought a partial dismissal bid of its suit claiming the federal government failed in its trust duty to the tribe by mismanaging its money and the forests on its sprawling Arizona reservation, hitting back at the government’s attempt to toss claims prior to 2011.



The tribe urged the U.S. Court of Federal Claims to deny the federal government’s bid to dismiss claims relating to the United States’ alleged breach of trust by the government’s purported mismanagement of trust funds...

