Mich. Restaurant Co. Will Pay $7M To Settle TCPA Suit

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 7:44 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of consumers who allegedly received a restaurant company’s unsolicited advertisements via fax in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act has asked a Michigan federal judge to grant preliminary approval to a $6.9 million settlement, saying the company has agreed through its insurers to pay valid class member claims.



Avio Inc., the lead plaintiff in the TCPA suit contending the Alfoccino Inc. restaurants in Auburn Hills and Farmington Hills sent advertisements 13,975 times to 7,649 unique fax numbers during three days in 2006, told...

