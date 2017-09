Wind Farm Needed Osage Nation Lease, 10th Circ. Says

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 3:30 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit said on Monday that wind farm developers should have gotten a mineral lease from the Osage Nation and approval from the Bureau of Indian Affairs before engaging in surface construction of an Oklahoma wind farm, reversing a lower court decision.



An Oklahoma federal judge in 2015 rejected arguments that digging holes to build foundations for turbines of an Osage County, Oklahoma wind farm amounted to mineral development, and that the construction activities interfered with the Osage Nation’s reserved mineral rights. But a Tenth...

