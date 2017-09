NASA Needs To Better Oversee Drone Inventory, OIG Says

Law360, Nashville (September 18, 2017, 4:46 PM EDT) -- NASA has made significant contributions to the development of a framework to allow the operation of unmanned aircraft systems, or drones, in U.S. airspace, but its oversight of its own UAS inventory is patchy and needs work, a watchdog said in a Monday report.



The popularity of UAS is exploding — with commercial use alone expected to increase 10-fold over the next five years, rising from 42,000 commercial drones in use to 420,000 — and NASA’s drone-related research has helped significantly in the development of related...

