Class Seeks Cert. ln Puerto Rican Kickback Suit

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 5:48 PM EDT) -- Customers of PREPA, Puerto Rico’s electric utility, have moved for certification in a proposed class action over an allegedly yearslong fraud in which the utility bilked customers by cheating on environmental standards testing and charging top dollar for what was actually dirty, noncompliant fuel.



The suit has already survived a motion to dismiss, and the fraud in question has been the subject of lengthy investigations elsewhere, most notably by the Commonwealth’s Senate. Given that, the customers say, the time has come to certify the class and...

