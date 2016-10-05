Condos, Insurer Debate ‘Collapse’ Meaning In Coverage Row

By Rick Archer

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 4:01 PM EDT) -- A Florida condominium association and Empire Indemnity Insurance Co. have filed dueling summary judgment motions in federal court over whether a building must have fallen down to count as “collapsed” under Empire’s policy.

In its Friday motion Empire argued the buildings Bermuda Dunes Private Residences Condominium Association had filed claims on are still standing and occupied, while the association's Friday motion argued the policy’s definition of “collapsed” was ambiguous enough to cover badly rotted beams in the process of collapsing. 

The case concerns a claim the...
Case Information

Case Title

Bermuda Dunes Private Residences Condominium Association, Inc. v. Empire Indemnity Insurance Company


Case Number

6:16-cv-01801

Court

Florida Middle

Nature of Suit

Insurance

Judge

Roy B. Dalton, Jr.

Date Filed

October 5, 2016

