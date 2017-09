Beverage Co. Seeks Arbitration With Paraguayan Distributor

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 5:20 PM EDT) -- Beverage company Monster Energy Co. on Friday asked a California federal court to force a Paraguayan distributor, Galerias Guarani SA, to arbitrate the two companies’ disputes based on a letter agreement, asking the court to declare the agreement as enforceable despite Galerias' protests.



Corona, California-based Monster Energy, formerly known as Hansen Beverage Co., told the court that a provision in its letter agreement with Galerias Guarani states that any disputes must be determined by binding arbitration in accordance with JAMS International Arbitration Rules, including Galerias’ contention...

