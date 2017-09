Self-Insured Hospital Must Produce Docs In Med Mal Suit

Law360, Springfield (September 18, 2017, 10:30 PM EDT) -- In a split opinion Friday, an Illinois appeals court lifted a contempt order against Advocate South Suburban Hospital on Friday, writing that the hospital still had to produce documents in the medical malpractice suit following a patient's heart attack and death.



Two of the three justices for Illinois’ First Appellate Court ruled that the hospital and its parent company, Advocate Medical Group, should turn over documents in a suit over the alleged wrongful death of patient Joyce Hobson in 2011. All three justices ruled to overturn...

