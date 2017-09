Mother Gets Redo On Trial Over Newborn's Death

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 7:39 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee appeals court on Monday overturned a jury's verdict that doctors who delivered a twin who died committed no medical liability, saying the jury was instructed wrongly that a complication that happened during labor might constitute a “sudden or unexpected emergency.”



The appeals court overturned a verdict in favor of a hospital, Johnson City Medical Center, and two attending physicians working in the hospital, Brooke E. Foulk and Howard E. Herrell, who were sued by Brittany Nicole VanDyke after one of her two severely premature twins died...

