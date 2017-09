Stroock, Wilf Steer Skyline's $83M NYC Development Site Buy

Law360, Minneapolis (September 18, 2017, 6:44 PM EDT) -- Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP and the Wilf Law Firm represented Skyline Developers on its purchase of a Manhattan development site located next to the University Club and the Peninsula Hotel for $83 million, according to an announcement from sell-side broker Holliday Fenoglio Fowler LP on Monday.



Skyline Developers, a Garden Homes Development affiliate, bought the site from a joint venture of Lincoln Property Co. and asset management shop Barings; the seller joint venture had counsel from DLA Piper.



The 8,000-square-foot site is located at...

