Madoff Trustee Blasts Merkin's 'Double Recovery' Claims

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 10:10 PM EDT) -- The trustee for Bernie Madoff's defunct investment firm on Friday slammed efforts to prevent him from both seeking $280 million from disgraced financier J. Ezra Merkin and subordinating Merkin's claims against the estate at an upcoming trial over Ponzi scheme proceeds, saying this “double recovery” concern is off-base and premature.



Irving H. Picard, the trustee overseeing the liquidation of Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC, told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Stuart M. Bernstein that there is no need for the court to honor a request Merkin filed...

