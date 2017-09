Benefits To Ex-Avaya Worker's Widow Deemed Unsecured

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The widow of a former Avaya Inc. employee on Monday failed in her bid to have her survivorship benefits treated as an administrative expense rather than any other unsecured claim in the company’s ongoing restructuring in New York bankruptcy court.



Marlene Clark says that her monthly payments from the company, which began when her retired husband Stephen Clark’s pension benefits were transferred to her upon his death, are a “death benefit” and should be paid as administrative priority claims under Bankruptcy Code Section 1114, which protects...

