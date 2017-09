Nigerian Resident Indicted In NJ For $10.2M Tax Fraud Scheme

Law360, Newark (September 18, 2017, 5:50 PM EDT) -- A resident of Nigeria was indicted Monday on federal charges that he and others filed fraudulent tax returns in hopes of defrauding the U.S. Treasury out of more than $10 million, and, in a separate scheme, possessed counterfeit credit cards, acting U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey William E. Fitzpatrick announced.



Alade Qudus Badmus, 29, of Lagos, Nigeria, faces prison time if convicted of one count of wire fraud conspiracy, three counts of wire fraud, five counts of aggravated identity theft, and one count...

