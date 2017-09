Ohio State Seeks To Punt Ex-Player’s Suit To State Court

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 7:43 PM EDT) -- Ohio State University on Monday said it hasn’t waived its sovereign immunity over claims that banners hung in the school’s football stadium with former football players’ images violate the Sherman and Lanham Acts, urging a federal court to toss the antitrust claims and send the case to state court.



In its bid to dodge the suit, the university argues that former OSU football player Charles C. Spielman has failed properly allege antitrust violations in his proposed class action suit, and as such, the federal court should...

To view the full article, register now.