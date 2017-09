Towers Watson Settles $18B Willis Merger Appraisal Suit

Law360, Wilmington (September 18, 2017, 7:48 PM EDT) -- Towers Watson & Co. has quietly settled an 18-month-old appraisal lawsuit filed in Delaware Chancery Court by investors unhappy with their consideration in the company's $18 billion merger with Willis Group Holdings PLC, with terms of the deal as yet undisclosed.



Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard approved a dismissal motion shortly after its filing Monday morning, ending a consolidated action that covered four groups of investors' demands for a court-set share valuation.



Final terms for the January 2016 merger offered Towers Watson shareholders 2.649 Willis shares, plus a...

