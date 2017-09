Fla. Building Code Improvements A Bright Spot During Irma

Law360, Miami (September 19, 2017, 9:19 PM EDT) -- With its impact felt from Key West to Jacksonville, Hurricane Irma delivered Florida a mighty blow, but building industry experts say the storm’s destruction would have been much worse if not for stronger building codes and regulations enacted after the devastation of Hurricane Andrew 25 years ago.



Andrew was a wake-up call for Floridians, who had grown complacent about the potential power of these storms. But the aftermath of Irma proves that the steps taken since then have been effective and that a proactive approach to...

