Elizabeth Banks Wants Fees Upheld In 'Walk Of Shame' Suit

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 8:19 PM EDT) -- Actress Elizabeth Banks has asked the Ninth Circuit to affirm a California judge’s award of $319,000 in attorneys' fees after she successfully fought off a copyright infringement lawsuit over the 2014 comedy “Walk of Shame” that a lower court found shared only “isolated similarities” with an unproduced screenplay.



Banks, her husband and producer Max Handelman, writer Steven Brill, and associated production companies argued to the circuit court on Friday that U.S. District Judge Virginia Phillips got it right in awarding attorneys' fees last year after a...

