Northrop Water Pollution Suit Came Too Late, 2nd Circ. Told

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT) -- Northrop Grumman Corp. on Monday shot back at a brief from Long Island water districts and a village association in support of a local water authority’s bid to revive its groundwater contamination suit, telling the Second Circuit the lower court found the claims are barred by a statute of limitations.



The company responded to an amicus brief from the Long Island Water Conference, the Nassau Suffolk Water Commissioners’ Association and the Nassau County Village Officials Association in favor of the Bethpage Water District’s bid to overturn...

To view the full article, register now.