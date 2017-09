Mott Fruit Snack False Labeling Suit Nears Checkout

Law360, Los Angeles (September 18, 2017, 6:15 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday tentatively ruled to toss a putative class action accusing Motts Inc. of misleading consumers to believe that its fruit snacks are healthy products by putting pictures of fruit on labels, despite the fact they are actually made with purees, juices and concentrates.



U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald opened up a hearing on Monday with a tentative ruling to grant Motts’ motion to dismiss the case, which brought unfair competition law, false advertising law and other business practice claims over...

