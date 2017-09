SAC Trader Seeks To Withdraw Insider Trading Guilty Plea

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 9:05 PM EDT) -- An ex-portfolio manager at SAC Capital Advisors LP who admitted to insider trading and agreed to help the government asked a New York federal judge on Monday to let him withdraw his guilty plea after prosecutors shared evidence that he said significantly changes the calculus.



Richard Lee said he pled guilty to securities fraud four years ago after the FBI approached him on the street and played a recording of him getting tipped by an analyst about news that would soon send Yahoo Inc. shares rising....

