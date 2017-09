DOJ Appeals Block Of Trump Sanctuary City Defunding Order

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 8:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday said it has appealed to the Ninth Circuit a California federal court’s decision to block President Donald Trump’s executive order that would withhold federal funds from so-called sanctuary cities for immigrants.



In a two-page filing in California federal court, the DOJ notified U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick that it would be appealing his April ruling, which found that San Francisco and Santa Clara County have shown they have standing to challenge the order and are suffering irreparable harm....

