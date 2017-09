Fraudster Who Used Slick Wall St. Video Pitch Gets 12 Years

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 9:25 PM EDT) -- A Peruvian national who pled guilty to fraud after prosecutors accused him of scamming $1.2 million out of investors he solicited with the help of an office in Wall Street’s Trump Building and a slick online video set to Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York” was handed a 12-year prison sentence in New York federal court on Monday.



Pedro Jaramillo, who pled guilty in April to commodities fraud and wire fraud, will also have to complete three years of supervised release, forfeit the proceeds of his...

