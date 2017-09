Fox Hit With Fresh Retaliation Suit Over Alleged Host Rape

Law360, Los Angeles (September 18, 2017, 10:36 PM EDT) -- A former Fox News contributor accused the network of blacklisting her for television appearances after she reported her alleged rape and continued harassment by Fox Business host Charles Payne, in a suit filed in New York federal court Monday.



Scottie Nell Hughes, a political contributor with significant connections to the Republican party, says her star had been on the rise at Fox until she ended an ongoing allegedly abusive relationship with Payne. After that, not only did Fox keep her off its own airwaves, but it...

