DOJ Urges High Court To Nix Atty's Client Bilking Appeal

Law360, Houston (September 19, 2017, 7:49 PM EDT) -- The government asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday not to hear an appeal brought by a former Houston defense lawyer who is serving a 15-year sentence after he was convicted for promising criminal defendants he could use government connections to get their charges dropped, arguing he raised no issues on appeal that merit the high court's review.



In March, the Fifth Circuit affirmed the 2015 conviction of Abraham Moses Fisch, who also had a $1.15 million forfeiture money judgment entered against him. He was convicted...

To view the full article, register now.