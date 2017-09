$70B Not Enough To Make Afghan Military Self-Sufficient

Law360, Nashville (September 21, 2017, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Despite the U.S. spending $70 billion on security training, the Afghan military is still a long way from being self-sufficient, the chief watchdog for Afghanistan reconstruction said Thursday in pointing to issues such as politically set deadlines for readiness and poor preparation.



Since 2002, the U.S. has poured billions of dollars into efforts to build the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces, or ANDSF. But although the Afghan military has made improvements over time, the Afghan government still struggles to provide security and governance, Special Inspector...

