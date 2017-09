Uber Says Mobile Ad Co. Took It For An $83M Ride

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 5:21 PM EDT) -- A mobile advertising company duped Uber Technologies Inc. out of more than $82.5 million by doctoring data to inflate the success of its ad campaign, the ride hailing company alleged Monday in California federal court.



Fetch Media Ltd. falsified ad-tracking data that was intended to measure how many advertisements resulted in downloads of the Uber app, the suit contends. Uber says Fetch used various workarounds to inflate the progress made by the ads, purchased ad space on sites where Uber did not want its ads to...

