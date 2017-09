Arent Fox Presses For Ex-Client's Communications With Attys

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 5:49 PM EDT) -- Arent Fox LLP has urged a New York federal court to snub a magistrate judge’s recommendation to deny it access to communications between a former client suing for malpractice and the client’s other attorneys, saying the messages can’t be used “as both a sword and a shield.”



Insurance investor Windsor Securities LLC blames Arent Fox and one of its partners for losses it wracked up in disputes over payouts from life insurance policies it financed, and it seeks $1.3 million in legal fees that it said...

