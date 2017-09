DOI Claims Immunity In Blackfeet Water Rights Suit

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The federal government asked a Montana federal judge on Monday to dismiss a suit filed by members of the Blackfeet Nation that demanded legal title to the natural resources on the tribe’s reservation, arguing that the United States was immune from the suit’s claims.



The suit filed by several members of the tribe pro se cannot stand, the motion to dismiss said, because the United States has not waived its sovereign immunity that would allow the federal courts to hear the allegations. In addition, the complaint is...

To view the full article, register now.