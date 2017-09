Taylor Swift Hit With Fresh Suit Over 'Shake It Off'

Law360, Los Angeles (September 19, 2017, 7:44 PM EDT) -- A pair of songwriters accused Taylor Swift, Sony ATV and Universal Music Group of ripping off lyrics from a 2001 hit song they’d penned, saying Monday that even though “Shake It Off’s” use of the lyrics wasn’t exactly the same, they still violated the songwriters’ copyright.



Songwriters Sean Hall and Nathan Butler said the lyrics in the chorus of the pop star’s song, “Players gonna play play play play play, and the haters gonna hate hate hate hate hate,” stepped on a phrase they had popularized...

To view the full article, register now.