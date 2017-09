Toys R Us Heads Into Bankruptcy Ahead Of Holiday Season

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 1:54 PM EDT) -- Weighed down by more than $5 billion in funded debt and increasingly tougher online competition, iconic toy retailer Toys R Us Inc. filed for bankruptcy late Monday with plans to restructure its balance sheet and inject more than $1 billion in new investments into its global businesses.



The nearly 1,600 Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores will remain open and operate as usual during the bankruptcy case. (AP) The New Jersey-based children’s toy chain filed for Chapter 11 protection in Virginia and said it...

