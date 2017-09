EU Top Court Adviser Says Arbitration Clauses Are Legal

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 1:49 PM EDT) -- An arbitration clause included in an investment treaty between the Netherlands and Slovakia does not violate European Union law, a top legal adviser at the bloc's highest court concluded on Tuesday in a finding that goes against the long-standing position of the European Commission.



The Advocate General at the Court of Justice of the European Union, Melchior Wathelet, sided with the Netherlands and others in concluding that the arbitration clause does not discriminate on grounds of nationality prohibited by EU law by allowing only Dutch investors...

