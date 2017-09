King & Spalding Picks Up Deutsche Bank GC, SEC Vet

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 2:34 PM EDT) -- King & Spalding LLP has hired the former Deutsche Bank general counsel who oversaw the bank's legal affairs during an array of scandals in the financial crisis era, who is also a former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement czar and former SEC general counsel, it said on Tuesday.



The firm brings on Richard Walker as a partner in its special matters and investigations and securities enforcement and regulation practices.



The co-head of the latter practice, Carmen Lawrence, lauded Walker's “vast and invaluable experience in securities...

