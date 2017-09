Class Waivers At The High Court: NLRA And Employee Rights

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 1:12 PM EDT) -- During its new term, the U.S. Supreme Court will decide whether it is legal for employers to require workers to sign arbitration agreements that include class action waivers as a condition of employment. In this Expert Analysis series, attorneys examine the case law and statutes at question in this closely watched debate.



William Jhaveri-Weeks



Katharine Fisher Since the 1930s, the National Labor Relations Act and the Norris-LaGuardia Act have given employees the right to engage in concerted action to advocate for their rights. In the eight...

To view the full article, register now.