Warner Chilcott Seeks Out Of Asacol Antitrust Suit

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 8:09 PM EDT) -- Allergan subsidiary Warner Chilcott has told a Massachusetts federal court that pulling its Asacol ulcerative colitis drug off the market pursuant to a federal safety order can’t be considered anti-competitive conduct, urging the court to grant it a quick win in an antitrust lawsuit.



In a motion filed Sept. 11 but publicly released Monday, Warner Chilcott Ltd. said there’s no dispute that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration asked it to remove dibutyl phthalate, or DBP, from Asacol as a result of the FDA’s finding that...

