2nd Circ. Affirms Tech Co.'s D&O Coverage Loss

Law360, Los Angeles (September 19, 2017, 5:37 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Tuesday upheld a judgment that Beazley Insurance doesn't have to cover a video surveillance company's settlement with a business partner over lapsed payments, saying an exclusion in Beazley's directors and officers policy bars coverage because the partner's executive was also a director of the insured company.



After Intelligent Digital Systems LLC settled its suit against Beazley Insurance Co. Inc.'s policyholder, Visual Management Systems Inc., for nonpayment following an asset transaction, IDS sought to collect the settlement sum from the insurance company under...

To view the full article, register now.