Medical Scrubs Cos. Start Trial Trading False Ad, IP Claims

Law360, Los Angeles (September 19, 2017, 10:42 PM EDT) -- Medical garment maker Strategic Partners Inc. opened a California federal jury trial Tuesday with accusations that rival Vestagen Protective Technologies Inc. made false claims about the pathogen-killing capabilities of its medical scrubs, while Vestagen fired back by saying the larger company stole its trade secrets.



During her opening statement, Strategic Partners attorney Mona Z. Hanna of Michelman & Robinson LLP told the jury that Vestagen knew the marketing claims it made about its hospital scrubs were false and misleading.



“As a result, not only has Strategic...

To view the full article, register now.