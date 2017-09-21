Former Army Sec. Tapped To Head Aerospace Trade Group

Law360, Washington (September 21, 2017, 5:52 PM EDT) -- The Aerospace Industries Association has named former Secretary of the Army Eric K. Fanning to serve as the association’s president and chief executive officer.



The aerospace and defense industry group described Fanning as a knowledgeable leader with ties to Capitol Hill built through more than 25 years of public service, including senior presidential appointments in all three military departments, in a release Monday.



“Eric is an accomplished, respected leader whose broad government and national security experience will serve AIA and its member companies well,” said AIA...

