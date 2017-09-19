3 Takeaways From The Sanctuary City Grant Criteria Ruling

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 10:29 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration suffered another setback in its battle against so-called sanctuary cities last week, when an Illinois federal judge blocked two immigration-related conditions on certain public safety grants.



Roughly two months after the U.S. Department of Justice unveiled the new grant requirements, U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber on Friday blocked two of the major conditions, handing a win to the city of Chicago.



Specifically, Judge Leinenweber blocked a condition requiring local authorities to give federal agents a heads-up on the planned jail release of people...

