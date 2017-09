NJ AG Must Produce Some Docs In Tribe's Suit: Magistrate

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 5:07 PM EDT) -- A federal magistrate judge has said that New Jersey has to produce certain documents, including various internal memos, sought by the Nanticoke Lenni-Lenape Tribal Nation in its suit claiming state regulators wrongfully repudiated the tribe’s state recognition status.



In a Friday order that accompanied a Tuesday opinion laying out his reasons, U.S. Magistrate Judge Joel Schneider granted and denied in part a motion from the state for a protective order to uphold the Office of the Attorney General's decision to withhold certain documents in the case....

