Analysis

Mass. Looks To Tackle Abusive Patent Demands

By Matthew Bultman

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 4:14 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts lawmakers are weighing proposals that would outlaw assertions of patent infringement made in bad faith, measures experts said are narrowly tailored to address abusive demands and could help to put small-business owners at ease.

Three proposals have been introduced in the Massachusetts state Legislature — one in the House, two in the Senate — that would require patent infringement demand letters from certain entities to include basic information about allegations of infringement.

Dozens of states have already adopted similar legislation, driven by concerns about abusive...
