Lobster Thief Ordered To Fork Over $30M To South Africa

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 6:06 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday ordered a man who plundered South African lobster fisheries from 1987 to 2001 to fork over more than $30 million to the country, bumping up a previous restitution award after the poacher dodged his obligation to pay back victims of the overharvesting.



U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan tacked nearly $8.9 million in interest onto the roughly $21.2 million in restitution Arnold Bengis has failed to pay despite pleading guilty in 2004 to U.S. charges of importing fish illegally...

