Ill. Court Revives Suit Over Patient's Pneumonia Death

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 7:19 PM EDT) -- An Illinois state appellate court on Monday revived allegations against a hospital related to a missed pneumonia diagnosis that resulted in a patient’s death, ruling that the trial court had been too quick to dismiss liability claims linked to a nurse who treated the patient.



The panel said that the lower court was right to toss claims related to the actions of a doctor at the St. Alexius Medical Center emergency room because the doctor was an independent contractor, but added that the patient was justified...

