NJ Water Agency Asks To Probe Trenk DiPasquale Computers

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 3:52 PM EDT) -- A defunct Newark, New Jersey, water agency on Monday asked a bankruptcy judge for permission to search electronic devices used by Trenk DiPasquale Della Fera & Sodono PC attorneys in order to fill a “giant email hole” of discovery in its lawsuit alleging the firm and others enabled unlawful and wasteful conduct at the agency.



In a motion to compel a forensic inspection and analysis, the Newark Watershed Conservation and Development Corp. said that despite the “very active and highly visible” representation by former Trenk DiPasquale...

To view the full article, register now.