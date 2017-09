Lloyd's Member Wins Bid To Arbitrate Profit-Sharing Row

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 6:34 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday dismissed certain claims brought by a U.S. insurance agency against a Lloyd’s of London underwriting member in a dispute over profit-sharing commissions, saying the insurer had failed to refute an arbitration bid based on a clause contained in some of their contracts.



Atrium Underwriters Ltd., which manages Lloyd’s syndicate 570, had argued that Illinois-based Kelly & Elliott Ltd.'s suit seeking to recover nearly $200,000 in profit commissions for covering Illinois liquor law liability insurance had to be arbitrated under a...

To view the full article, register now.